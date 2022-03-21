2010 Subaru Forester

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 5 0 , 6 2 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8895773

8895773 Stock #: 106072

106072 VIN: JF2SH6BC0AH731172

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray[Dark Grey Metallic]

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 106072

Mileage 150,626 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.