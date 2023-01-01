Menu
2010 Toyota Venza

205,716 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Park Mazda

587-805-0370

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

  10610724
  2. 10610724
205,716KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10610724
  • Stock #: 108465
  • VIN: 4T3BA3BBXAU013986

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver[Classic Silver Metallic]
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 108465
  • Mileage 205,716 KM

