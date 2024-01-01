Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 BMW 3 Series

150,210 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 BMW 3 Series

Watch This Vehicle

2011 BMW 3 Series

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

  1. 11772609
  2. 11772609
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
150,210KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WBAPK7C57BF083710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray[Space Grey Metallic]
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 119897
  • Mileage 150,210 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Park Mazda

Used 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander GT for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander GT 30,632 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mazda CX-5 GX for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2020 Mazda CX-5 GX 115,286 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda CR-V LX for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2020 Honda CR-V LX 48,824 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Park Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

Call Dealer

587-805-XXXX

(click to show)

587-805-0370

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

Contact Seller
2011 BMW 3 Series