Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chevrolet Aveo

145,358 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Aveo

2011 Chevrolet Aveo

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Aveo

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

  1. 10368411
  2. 10368411
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
145,358KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10368411
  • Stock #: 118310
  • VIN: 3G1TB5DG8BL151503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,358 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Park Mazda

2018 Jeep Wrangler U...
 48,058 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-5 GS
 93,358 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 Longhorn
 167,800 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Park Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

Call Dealer

587-805-XXXX

(click to show)

587-805-0370

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory