Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

212,515 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Equinox

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

  1. 8982031
  2. 8982031
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

212,515KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8982031
  • Stock #: 115698
  • VIN: 2CNALDEC6B6283919

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 212,515 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Park Mazda

2021 Mazda CX-9 GS AWD
 75,016 KM
$40,995 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Grand Cher...
 45,656 KM
$51,995 + tax & lic
2020 Mazda CX-3 GS
 34,723 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Park Mazda

Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

Call Dealer

587-805-XXXX

(click to show)

587-805-0370

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory