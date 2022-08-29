Menu
2011 Jeep Compass

191,784 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

2011 Jeep Compass

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

  1. 9059776
  2. 9059776
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

191,784KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9059776
  • Stock #: 114709
  • VIN: 1J4NF5FB6BD133541

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 191,784 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

