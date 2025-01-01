$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Mazda CX-7
Location
Park Mazda
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
587-805-0370
Used
248,923KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3ER2B52B0407473
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black[Sparkling Black Mica]
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11P569
- Mileage 248,923 KM
2011 Mazda CX-7