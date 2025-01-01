$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Mazda MAZDA3
Location
Park Mazda
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
587-805-0370
Used
118,296KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BL1UF6B1369737
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 118,296 KM
