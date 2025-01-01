Menu
2011 Mazda Miata MX-5

67,933 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2011 Mazda Miata MX-5

12424470

2011 Mazda Miata MX-5

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
67,933KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1NC2LF8B0214858

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver[Liquid Silver Metallic]
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 110471
  • Mileage 67,933 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-XXXX

587-805-0370

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

2011 Mazda Miata MX-5