2011 Nissan Murano

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 8 3 , 8 9 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8895770

8895770 Stock #: 11P057

11P057 VIN: JN8AZ1MW6BW179583

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 183,892 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.