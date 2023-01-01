2011 RAM 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 3 8 , 0 3 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10446831

10446831 Stock #: 117125

117125 VIN: 1D7RV1GT1BS551839

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 117125

Mileage 238,031 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.