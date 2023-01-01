Menu
2011 RAM 1500

238,031 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2011 RAM 1500

2011 RAM 1500

2011 RAM 1500

Location

238,031KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10446831
  • Stock #: 117125
  • VIN: 1D7RV1GT1BS551839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 117125
  • Mileage 238,031 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold "as is." This refers to the stipulation where the buyer agrees to purchase the vehicle in its current condition, without legal recourse should the buyer discover a defect in the vehicle after purchase. Pricing can vary depending on having repairs completed. Please contact dealer for details.

AMVIC Licensed Business

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

