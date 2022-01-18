2012 Dodge Journey

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 3 9 , 4 7 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8144116

8144116 Stock #: 124789

124789 VIN: 3C4PDDFG6CT148501

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White[White]

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 139,474 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.