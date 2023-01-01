2012 Ford F-150

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 6 8 , 4 7 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10368417

10368417 Stock #: 128284

128284 VIN: 1FTFW1EF2CKD59855

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver[Ingot Silver Metallic]

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 268,478 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.