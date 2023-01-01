$39,980+ tax & licensing
$39,980
+ taxes & licensing
Sherwood Motorcars
587-872-7756
2012 Ford Mustang
2012 Ford Mustang
GT
Location
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
587-872-7756
$39,980
+ taxes & licensing
30,620KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10445766
- Stock #: SMC0650
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red Candy Tintcoat Metallic
- Interior Colour Saddle
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # SMC0650
- Mileage 30,620 KM
Vehicle Description
Subcompact, 2dr Cpe GT, Gas V8 5.0L/302
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5