2012 Jeep Patriot
Location
Park Mazda
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
587-805-0370
Used
209,932KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4NJRAB6CD569729
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver[Bright Silver Metallic]
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 129882
- Mileage 209,932 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
