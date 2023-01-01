Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Lexus RX 350

137,045 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

Contact Seller
2012 Lexus RX 350

2012 Lexus RX 350

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Lexus RX 350

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

  1. 10121310
  2. 10121310
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
137,045KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10121310
  • Stock #: 127325
  • VIN: 2T2BK1BA6CC129509

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 137,045 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Park Mazda

2015 Chevrolet Cruze
169,011 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Lexus RX 350
137,045 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-5 Sign...
 39,202 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Park Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

Call Dealer

587-805-XXXX

(click to show)

587-805-0370

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory