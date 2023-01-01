2012 Lexus RX 350

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 7 , 0 4 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10121310

10121310 Stock #: 127325

127325 VIN: 2T2BK1BA6CC129509

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 137,045 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.