2012 McLaren 12C

41,829 KM

Details Description

$159,800

+ tax & licensing
$159,800

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Motorcars

587-872-7756

2012 McLaren 12C

2012 McLaren 12C

Full Vehicle PPF | Front Lift | Nav

2012 McLaren 12C

Full Vehicle PPF | Front Lift | Nav

Location

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

$159,800

+ taxes & licensing

41,829KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: SMC0413A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite Gray
  • Interior Colour Carbon Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 41,829 KM

Vehicle Description

**No Canadian Luxury Tax**This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.

