Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Mitsubishi RVR

225,034 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Mitsubishi RVR

GT

Watch This Vehicle
11982699

2012 Mitsubishi RVR

GT

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

  1. 11982699
  2. 11982699
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
225,034KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4AJ4AUXCZ602019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue[Cosmic Blue Metallic]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 129909
  • Mileage 225,034 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Park Mazda

Used 2014 Dodge Durango R/T for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2014 Dodge Durango R/T 171,721 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 GSL for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2021 Mazda CX-5 GSL 84,120 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan 202,120 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Park Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

Call Dealer

587-805-XXXX

(click to show)

587-805-0370

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

Contact Seller
2012 Mitsubishi RVR