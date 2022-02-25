2012 Nissan Frontier...

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 1 3 , 9 9 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8275944

8275944 Stock #: 125305

125305 VIN: 1N6AD0CW2CC422179

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White[Arctic White]

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 125305

Mileage 113,990 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.