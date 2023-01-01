Menu
2012 RAM 1500

169,545 KM

Details

$CALL

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

2012 RAM 1500

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

169,545KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10224657
  • Stock #: 127884
  • VIN: 1C6RD7PTXCS133840

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
