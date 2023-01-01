Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser

87,777 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

  1. 10701498
  2. 10701498
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
87,777KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTEBU4BF6CK126051

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,777 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Park Mazda

Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2016 Chevrolet Cruze 96,185 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer SPORT for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2011 Mitsubishi Lancer SPORT 215,930 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Mazda MAZDA3 for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2013 Mazda MAZDA3 217,460 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Park Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

Call Dealer

587-805-XXXX

(click to show)

587-805-0370

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

Contact Seller
2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser