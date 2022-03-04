2013 Ford Escape

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 2 , 1 9 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8536289

8536289 Stock #: 135649

135649 VIN: 1FMCU9G97DUC96445

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 135649

Mileage 52,194 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.