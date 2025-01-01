Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Ford Explorer

266,130 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Ford Explorer

Watch This Vehicle
12385431

2013 Ford Explorer

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
266,130KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FM5K8D89DGB85172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Oxford White]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 130448
  • Mileage 266,130 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Park Mazda

Used 2013 Ford Focus for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2013 Ford Focus 256,979 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Mazda CX-7 for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2011 Mazda CX-7 248,923 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Bronco Big Bend for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2023 Ford Bronco Big Bend 31,911 KM $51,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Park Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

Call Dealer

587-805-XXXX

(click to show)

587-805-0370

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Explorer