2013 GMC Terrain

130,000 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

Denali

Denali

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

130,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8681984
  • Stock #: 135805
  • VIN: 2GKFLZE35D6151023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Summit White]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

