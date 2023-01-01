2013 Hyundai Tucson

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 5 , 2 1 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10610721

10610721 Stock #: 138403

138403 VIN: KM8JTCAC1DU602339

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 165,212 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.