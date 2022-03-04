Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Land Rover Evoque

153,001 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

Contact Seller
2013 Land Rover Evoque

2013 Land Rover Evoque

Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Land Rover Evoque

Premium

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

  1. 8621369
  2. 8621369
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

153,001KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8621369
  • Stock #: 134780
  • VIN: SALVR2BG5DH732996

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Fuji White]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 134780
  • Mileage 153,001 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Park Mazda

2020 Toyota Sienna L...
 29,138 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Corolla
68,553 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Land Rover Evoq...
 153,001 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Park Mazda

Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

Call Dealer

587-805-XXXX

(click to show)

587-805-0370

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory