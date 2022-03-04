2013 Land Rover Evoque

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 5 3 , 0 0 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8621369

8621369 Stock #: 134780

134780 VIN: SALVR2BG5DH732996

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White[Fuji White]

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 134780

Mileage 153,001 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.