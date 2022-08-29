2013 Mazda CX-5

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 8 6 , 2 4 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9103492

9103492 Stock #: 13P339

13P339 VIN: JM3KE4CE8D0100854

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue[Sky Blue Mica]

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 13P339

Mileage 286,244 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.