2013 Nissan Armada

285,863 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

285,863KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8924929
  • Stock #: 135893
  • VIN: 5N1AA0NE5DN604430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Espresso Black Metallic]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 135893
  • Mileage 285,863 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
