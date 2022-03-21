2013 Nissan Armada

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 8 5 , 8 6 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8924929

8924929 Stock #: 135893

135893 VIN: 5N1AA0NE5DN604430

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black[Espresso Black Metallic]

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 135893

Mileage 285,863 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.