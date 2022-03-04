Menu
2013 RAM 1500

119,785 KM

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

Contact Seller
SPORT

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

119,785KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8619680
  • Stock #: 135673
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT4DS675653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Black]
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,785 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

