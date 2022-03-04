2013 RAM 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 1 9 , 7 8 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8619680

8619680 Stock #: 135673

135673 VIN: 1C6RR7MT4DS675653

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black[Black]

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 135673

Mileage 119,785 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.