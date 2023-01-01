Menu
2014 Chevrolet Camaro

17,460 KM

$56,800

+ tax & licensing
$56,800

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Motorcars

587-872-7756

2014 Chevrolet Camaro

2014 Chevrolet Camaro

ZL1 | Navigation | Sunroof | Recaro Seats

2014 Chevrolet Camaro

ZL1 | Navigation | Sunroof | Recaro Seats

Location

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

$56,800

+ taxes & licensing

17,460KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10445763
  • Stock #: SMC0642A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # SMC0642A
  • Mileage 17,460 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact, 2dr Cpe ZL1, Supercharged Gas V8 6.2L/376

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Powertrain

Supercharged
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 6.2L SUPERCHARGED V8 (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sherwood Motorcars

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

