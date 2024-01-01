Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

154,500 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

  10993472
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

154,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1P75SZ3E7163879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red[Crystal Red Tintcoat]
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14P305
  • Mileage 154,500 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

2014 Chevrolet Cruze