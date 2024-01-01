Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Dodge Journey

182,713 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Dodge Journey

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Journey

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

  1. 11647080
  2. 11647080
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
182,713KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDCCG6ET139766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue[Fathom Blue Pearlcoat]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 149367
  • Mileage 182,713 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Park Mazda

Used 2017 Nissan Sentra SV for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2017 Nissan Sentra SV 83,935 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mitsubishi RVR SE AWD for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2021 Mitsubishi RVR SE AWD 83,490 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2019 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD 67,133 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Park Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

Call Dealer

587-805-XXXX

(click to show)

587-805-0370

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Journey