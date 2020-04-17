2014 Ford F-150

Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Parking Aid Power Options Power Windows

Power Passenger Seat

Power Locks

POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

KEYLESS REMOTE

TRAILER TOW PACKAGE Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bench Seat

Power Driver Seat

60/40 Split Bench Seat Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Trim Cloth Upholstery Exterior Halogen Headlights

Tube Running Boards -OEM

Additional Features Hard Tonneau cover

BACKUP CAMERA

Spray-on Box Liner

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors

Passenger Seat Lumbar

Alarm Fob -OEM

USB Input

Remote Engine Start -OEM

Bluetooth Stereo Adapter

Gasoline

Polished Alloy Wheels

Driver Seat Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.