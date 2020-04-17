983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
780-464-0668
+ taxes & licensing
Alberta Truck. One Owner. Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Remote Start, A/C, Front Bench Seat, Trailer Tow Pkg, Hard Tonneau Cover, Rear Parking Sensors, Spray On Box Liner, Tailgate Step, Fog Lights, Trailer Braking Controls, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Styled Steel Aluminum Wheels, OEM Running Boards, Cruise, Steering Wheel Controls, Traction Control, AM/FM/CD/AUX/USB, Sirius XM, Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors. Text Message Us For More Info at 587-207-8911
Well-equipped and completely capable, the incredible 2014 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 4X4 is decked out in Sterling Gray Metallic. Powered by a brawny 5.0 Liter V8 that offers 360hp while paired with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission w/Tow/Haul Mode. With this Four Wheel Drive, secure up to approximately 11.2L/100km on the open road while enjoying a quiet ride and experience the reliability and performance that have made the tough F-150 one of the top-selling full-size trucks on the market today. Best in class once again in towing and payload capacity, this workhorse always gets the job done! The strong exterior of the XLT is highlighted by a removable tailgate with lift assist, fog lamps, and a chrome grille.
The XLT cabin is durable and stylish with comfortable seating, an easy to read modern display center and great storage spaces. SYNC your phone to the AM/FM/CD stereo to become hands-free and focus on the road. This truck will feel as though it has been designed to fit your lifestyle with various modern innovations that make it a joy to drive.
Ford always comes through with safety and F-150 ranks at the top. Its high strength steel safety cage keeps you secure along with 6 standard airbags, SOS post-crash Alert, Trailer Sway and Roll Stability control and anti-lock brakes. F-150 has everything you could ask for in a full-size truck. Whether it's for work or play, you have made an excellent choice! Print this page, Come in for a Qualified Test Drive and Get a $25 Visa Gift Card or 50 Air Miles Reward Miles... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Text Message Us For More Info at 587-207-8911
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5