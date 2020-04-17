Menu
2014 Ford F-150

XLT

2014 Ford F-150

XLT

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

780-464-0668

$18,595

+ taxes & licensing

  • 148,652KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4883061
  • Stock #: 141776
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF5EKG15263
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Alberta Truck. One Owner. Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Remote Start, A/C, Front Bench Seat, Trailer Tow Pkg, Hard Tonneau Cover, Rear Parking Sensors, Spray On Box Liner, Tailgate Step, Fog Lights, Trailer Braking Controls, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Styled Steel Aluminum Wheels, OEM Running Boards, Cruise, Steering Wheel Controls, Traction Control, AM/FM/CD/AUX/USB, Sirius XM, Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors. Text Message Us For More Info at 587-207-8911

Well-equipped and completely capable, the incredible 2014 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 4X4 is decked out in Sterling Gray Metallic. Powered by a brawny 5.0 Liter V8 that offers 360hp while paired with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission w/Tow/Haul Mode. With this Four Wheel Drive, secure up to approximately 11.2L/100km on the open road while enjoying a quiet ride and experience the reliability and performance that have made the tough F-150 one of the top-selling full-size trucks on the market today. Best in class once again in towing and payload capacity, this workhorse always gets the job done! The strong exterior of the XLT is highlighted by a removable tailgate with lift assist, fog lamps, and a chrome grille.

The XLT cabin is durable and stylish with comfortable seating, an easy to read modern display center and great storage spaces. SYNC your phone to the AM/FM/CD stereo to become hands-free and focus on the road. This truck will feel as though it has been designed to fit your lifestyle with various modern innovations that make it a joy to drive.

Ford always comes through with safety and F-150 ranks at the top. Its high strength steel safety cage keeps you secure along with 6 standard airbags, SOS post-crash Alert, Trailer Sway and Roll Stability control and anti-lock brakes. F-150 has everything you could ask for in a full-size truck. Whether it's for work or play, you have made an excellent choice! Print this page, Come in for a Qualified Test Drive and Get a $25 Visa Gift Card or 50 Air Miles Reward Miles... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Text Message Us For More Info at 587-207-8911

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Parking Aid
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Locks
  • POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • KEYLESS REMOTE
  • TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bench Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 60/40 Split Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Trim
  • Cloth Upholstery
Exterior
  • Halogen Headlights
  • Tube Running Boards -OEM
Additional Features
  • Hard Tonneau cover
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Spray-on Box Liner
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
  • Passenger Seat Lumbar
  • Alarm Fob -OEM
  • USB Input
  • Remote Engine Start -OEM
  • Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
  • Gasoline
  • Polished Alloy Wheels
  • Driver Seat Lumbar

Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

