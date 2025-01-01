Menu
2014 Ford Focus

155,500 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Focus

SE

12214776

2014 Ford Focus

SE

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
155,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FADP3K24EL120666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver[Ingot Silver Metallic]
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,500 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

