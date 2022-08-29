Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Focus

244,724 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Focus

2014 Ford Focus

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Focus

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

  1. 9146095
  2. 9146095
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

244,724KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9146095
  • Stock #: 14P046
  • VIN: 1FADP3F21EL335268

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver[Ingot Silver Metallic]
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14P046
  • Mileage 244,724 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Park Mazda

2021 Mazda CX-5 GS
 72,451 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic SED...
 79,630 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-5 GS
 79,842 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Park Mazda

Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

Call Dealer

587-805-XXXX

(click to show)

587-805-0370

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory