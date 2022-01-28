$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Park Mazda
587-805-0370
2014 GMC Yukon XL
2014 GMC Yukon XL
Location
Park Mazda
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
587-805-0370
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
161,348KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8244882
- Stock #: 14P124
- VIN: 1GKS2HE70ER194320
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 14P124
- Mileage 161,348 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Park Mazda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Park Mazda
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5