Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Hyundai Elantra

188,185 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Elantra

2014 Hyundai Elantra

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Hyundai Elantra

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

  1. 9059788
  2. 9059788
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

188,185KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9059788
  • Stock #: 14P058
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE3EH537502

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 188,185 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Park Mazda

2015 Ford Focus
111,221 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Elantra
188,185 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 118,710 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Park Mazda

Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

Call Dealer

587-805-XXXX

(click to show)

587-805-0370

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory