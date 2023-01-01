2014 Hyundai Veloster

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 2 , 1 7 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10368414

10368414 Stock #: 148066

148066 VIN: KMHTC6AD3EU193085

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange[Vitamin C Pearl]

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Mileage 122,172 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.