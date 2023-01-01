$34,508+ tax & licensing
2014 Jaguar F-Type
S 3.0L Supercharged Convertible | Heat & Cool Lthr Seats | Meridian Audio | 19in BRAELIN Wheels
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour POLARIS WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 71,900 KM
Vehicle Description
SUPERCHARGED | HEATED & COOLED LEATHER SEATS | MERIDIAN AUDIO | 19 INCH BRAELIN WHEELSSherwood Motorcars is thrilled to present this gorgeous 2014 Jaguar F-Type S. Finished in the classic Polaris White with complimenting Jet Black Leather interior, this F-Type is the perfect combination of power and luxury. If you are looking for a premium sports convertible, the F-Type offers a sleek and refined design complimented by 19 inch BRAELIN wheels. With a 3.0L V6 supercharged engine, the F-Type boasts 380 horsepower and 339 lb-ft of torque coupled with dynamic yet smooth handling ensuring the driver is bound to have a fun time behind the wheel.While the exterior of the F-Type is bold and menacing, the interior offers classic Jaguar styling with rich heated and cooled leather seats. Enjoy an ambient drive with a premium Meridian Audio system that you can enjoy with the top up or down. If you are looking for a classic sports convertible that doesnt compromise on performance or comfort, we highly recommend this 2014 Jaguar F-Type S Convertible.
This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.
