2014 Jaguar F-Type

71,900 KM

Details Description Features

$34,508

+ tax & licensing
$34,508

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Motorcars

587-412-2251

2014 Jaguar F-Type

2014 Jaguar F-Type

S 3.0L Supercharged Convertible | Heat & Cool Lthr Seats | Meridian Audio | 19in BRAELIN Wheels

2014 Jaguar F-Type

S 3.0L Supercharged Convertible | Heat & Cool Lthr Seats | Meridian Audio | 19in BRAELIN Wheels

Location

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-412-2251

Sale

$34,508

+ taxes & licensing

71,900KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9621790
  • Stock #: SMC0356

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour POLARIS WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 71,900 KM

Vehicle Description

SUPERCHARGED | HEATED & COOLED LEATHER SEATS | MERIDIAN AUDIO | 19 INCH BRAELIN WHEELSSherwood Motorcars is thrilled to present this gorgeous 2014 Jaguar F-Type S. Finished in the classic Polaris White with complimenting Jet Black Leather interior, this F-Type is the perfect combination of power and luxury. If you are looking for a premium sports convertible, the F-Type offers a sleek and refined design complimented by 19 inch BRAELIN wheels. With a 3.0L V6 supercharged engine, the F-Type boasts 380 horsepower and 339 lb-ft of torque coupled with dynamic yet smooth handling ensuring the driver is bound to have a fun time behind the wheel.While the exterior of the F-Type is bold and menacing, the interior offers classic Jaguar styling with rich heated and cooled leather seats. Enjoy an ambient drive with a premium Meridian Audio system that you can enjoy with the top up or down. If you are looking for a classic sports convertible that doesnt compromise on performance or comfort, we highly recommend this 2014 Jaguar F-Type S Convertible.

This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Supercharged
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Driver Seat
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Sherwood Motorcars

Sherwood Motorcars

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

