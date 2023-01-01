Menu
2014 Maserati GranTurismo

31,600 KM

$67,394

+ tax & licensing
$67,394

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Motorcars

587-412-2251

2014 Maserati GranTurismo

2014 Maserati GranTurismo

Convertible | MC Carbon Fiber Seats | Rear Camera

2014 Maserati GranTurismo

Convertible | MC Carbon Fiber Seats | Rear Camera

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-412-2251

Sale

$67,394

+ taxes & licensing

31,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Stock #: SMC0310B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour NERO
  • Interior Colour Nero
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 31,600 KM

Vehicle Description

MC Carbon Fiber Seats | Rear Camera | Convertible | No Accidents Recorded | Low KMS

Recently traded in to Sherwood Motorcars, this luxurious 2014 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible is now available for sale and ready to impress its new owner. Originally from British Columbia, this Maserati made its way to Alberta in 2016. With no accidents reported and under 32,000 kilometers this GranTurismo is in great condition and a perfect addition to a driving enthusiast's collection. Finished in a classic Nero on Nero combination with a black soft top convertible roof to compliment the overall appearance, this Maserati offers a sleek and sophisticated view from any angle. Open the driver's door and take in an ambient and elegant interior. With MC Carbon Fiber seats this GranTurismo is sure to impress when you hit the gas pedal, connecting with a 4.7 liter V8 engine. Seating 4, the GranTurismo convertible is perfect for long cruises, yet the soundtrack of higher revs offer the performance and thrill of an on-track experience. Do not miss the opportunity to own this Italian sports convertible today!

This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Convertible Soft Top
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sherwood Motorcars

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

