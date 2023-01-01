$67,394+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
587-412-2251
2014 Maserati GranTurismo
Convertible | MC Carbon Fiber Seats | Rear Camera
Location
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
587-412-2251
$67,394
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9621787
- Stock #: SMC0310B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour NERO
- Interior Colour Nero
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 31,600 KM
Vehicle Description
MC Carbon Fiber Seats | Rear Camera | Convertible | No Accidents Recorded | Low KMS
Recently traded in to Sherwood Motorcars, this luxurious 2014 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible is now available for sale and ready to impress its new owner. Originally from British Columbia, this Maserati made its way to Alberta in 2016. With no accidents reported and under 32,000 kilometers this GranTurismo is in great condition and a perfect addition to a driving enthusiast's collection. Finished in a classic Nero on Nero combination with a black soft top convertible roof to compliment the overall appearance, this Maserati offers a sleek and sophisticated view from any angle. Open the driver's door and take in an ambient and elegant interior. With MC Carbon Fiber seats this GranTurismo is sure to impress when you hit the gas pedal, connecting with a 4.7 liter V8 engine. Seating 4, the GranTurismo convertible is perfect for long cruises, yet the soundtrack of higher revs offer the performance and thrill of an on-track experience. Do not miss the opportunity to own this Italian sports convertible today!
This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.