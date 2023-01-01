Menu
2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution

62,500 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Park Mazda

587-805-0370

2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution

2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution

EVO

2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution

EVO

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

62,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9967556
  • Stock #: 147798
  • VIN: JA32W8FV3EU605508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red[Rally Red]
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,500 KM

Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

