2014 RAM 1500

SPORT

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

780-464-0668

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 171,060KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4883022
  • Stock #: 142017
  • VIN: 1C6RR7UT8ES174394
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Alberta Truck. Accident Free. CLEAN CARFAX. Bluetooth, Backup Cam, NAV, Remote Start, Power/Leather/Heated/Vented Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Moonroof, Fog Lights, Cruise, Steering Wheel Controls, Trailer Tow Pkg, Rolltop Cover, Alloy Wheels, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Spray-In Box Liner, Dual Zone Climate Controls, AM/FM/CD/AUX/USB, Sirius XM, Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors. Text Message Us For More Info at 587-207-8911

Ready to take on whatever you demand of it, the athletic 2014 RAM 1500 Sport Crew Cab 4X4 is presented in handsome Bright White Clear Coat. Powered by our legendary 5.7 Liter HEMI V8 with fuel saver technology offering 395hp while tethered to a TorqueFlite 8 Speed Automatic transmission for effortless shifting. This dynamic Four Wheel Drive team rewards you with near approximately 10.7L/100km on the open road and a smooth, comfortable ride with superior acceleration as well as the ability to tow 9,250lbs. You'll make a statement without saying a word when you pull up in this beautiful 1500 Sport 4X4 that is highlighted by a redesigned grille, a tuned dual exhaust, soft rolltop cover, alloy wheels and distinctive inserts that enhance the aerodynamics of this strong machine.

Inside the Sport, find a prominent central touchscreen display with a rear camera, UConnect with voice control, heated steering wheel, and a power outlet to keep you charged. Enjoy traveling in comfort and style with heated/cooled power adjustable leather seats and a great sound system with auxiliary and USB inputs. Anyone who sees it will admire the upscale interior that will make you smile every single time you slide in.

As always with RAM, safety is priority number one, and with four-wheel anti-lock disc brakes, stability control, hill start assist, trailer sway control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags you can rest easy knowing you'll be safeguarded. Now is the time to make this 1500 Sport your partner for work and play. Print this page, Come in for a Qualified Test Drive and Get a $25 Visa Gift Card or 50 Air Miles Reward Miles... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Text Message Us For More Info at 587-207-8911

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Parking Aid
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Dual Zone Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Garage door opener
  • KEYLESS REMOTE
  • TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 60/40 Split Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Halogen Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Trim
  • Leather upholstery
Windows
  • MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • LED Taillights
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Spray-on Box Liner
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Cooled Driver Seat
  • Cooled Passenger Seat
  • Electronic Climate Control
  • Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
  • Driver Heated Seat
  • Passenger Heated Seat
  • Passenger Seat Lumbar
  • Alarm Fob -OEM
  • Intelligent Access
  • USB Input
  • Remote Engine Start -OEM
  • Roll Top Box Cover
  • Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
  • Gasoline
  • Front Parking Aid
  • Driver Seat Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

780-464-0668

Send A Message