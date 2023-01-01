$37,900+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 2500
2014 RAM 2500
SLT | Front PPF | Engine Upgrades | One Owner
140,450KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Streak Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 140,450 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 149" SLT, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Spray in Bedliner
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
4.10 Rear Axle Ratio
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Blue Streak Pearlcoat
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield
PARKVIEW REAR BACK UP CAMERA -inc: Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Display
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (66RFE) (STD)
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI VVT (STD)
TIRES: LT275/70R18E BSW AS (STD)
GVWR: 4 082 KGS (9 000 LBS) (STD)
WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM
Requires Subscription
COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Heated Front Seats Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
DIESEL GRAY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Low Back Bucket Seats Full Length Floor Console Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Folding Flat Load Floor Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals Rear Dome w/On/Off Switch Lamp Underhood Lamp Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lamp Rear View Auto Dim Mirr...
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4A AM/FM/BT -inc: Remote SD Card Slot Media Hub (SD USB AUX) Rear View Mirror w/Microphone 8.4" Touch Screen Display Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth GPS Navigation - Customer Activated
SLT PLUS DECOR GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Fog Lamps Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Polished Forged Aluminum Bright/Bright Billets Grille Luxury Group Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Sig...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G SLT -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (66RFE)
