2014 RAM 2500

SLT

2014 RAM 2500

SLT

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

780-464-0668

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 87,212KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4883049
  • Stock #: 141517
  • VIN: 3C6UR5DJ1EG289455
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Alberta Truck. One Owner. Accident Free. CLEAN CARFAX. Lifted, Aftermarket Wheels, Fender Flares, Bumper Guard, Trailer Tow Pkg, Painted Box, Power Driver's Seat, A/C, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Garage Door Opener, Trailer Braking Controls, Traction Control, Cruise, Steering Wheel Controls, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Sirius XM, Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors. Text Message Us For More Info at 587-207-8911

Meet this 2014 RAM 2500 SLT Crew Cab 4X4 proudly shown in Blue Streak Pearl Coat. This Crew Cab SLT provides 410hp from a dynamic new 6.4 Liter HEMI V8. Tethered to a strong and efficient 6 Speed Automatic transmission, this Four Wheel Drive combination offers exceptional towing capability plus still returns decent mpg on the open road.

Inside you will see a practical set-up that allows this Crew Cab to seat three on the durable 40/20/40 bench and more in back. Flip the center seat-back forward and you have your own storage area or work station to simplify your busy life. In addition to the comfortable seating you have comfortablemental air bags, an AM/FM/CD Media center that offers six speakers plus an auxiliary jack for your MP3 player. Easy to use controls, a bright dome light, and automatic headlamps are included for your additional convenience. Outside you will enjoy the spray in bed-liner with removable tailgate, power heated side-view mirrors that fold away and black bumpers/grill that set the tone for one tough working machine.

The SLT has great looking wheels, fog lamps, chrome bumpers, and has heavy duty front and rear shocks, four-wheel ABS, with stability control for your towing needs. Step up to this great looking workhorse that was built for you. Print this page, Come in for a Qualified Test Drive and Get a $25 Visa Gift Card or 50 Air Miles Reward Miles... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Text Message Us For More Info at 587-207-8911

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Garage door opener
  • TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 60/40 Split Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Trim
  • Cloth Upholstery
Exterior
  • Halogen Headlights
Additional Features
  • Hard Top
  • BOX RAILS
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
  • Alarm Fob -OEM
  • Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
  • Gasoline
  • Colored Alloy Wheels
  • Driver Seat Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

780-464-0668

Send A Message