983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
780-464-0668
+ taxes & licensing
Alberta Truck. One Owner. Accident Free. CLEAN CARFAX. Lifted, Aftermarket Wheels, Fender Flares, Bumper Guard, Trailer Tow Pkg, Painted Box, Power Driver's Seat, A/C, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Garage Door Opener, Trailer Braking Controls, Traction Control, Cruise, Steering Wheel Controls, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Sirius XM, Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors.
Meet this 2014 RAM 2500 SLT Crew Cab 4X4 proudly shown in Blue Streak Pearl Coat. This Crew Cab SLT provides 410hp from a dynamic new 6.4 Liter HEMI V8. Tethered to a strong and efficient 6 Speed Automatic transmission, this Four Wheel Drive combination offers exceptional towing capability plus still returns decent mpg on the open road.
Inside you will see a practical set-up that allows this Crew Cab to seat three on the durable 40/20/40 bench and more in back. Flip the center seat-back forward and you have your own storage area or work station to simplify your busy life. In addition to the comfortable seating you have comfortablemental air bags, an AM/FM/CD Media center that offers six speakers plus an auxiliary jack for your MP3 player. Easy to use controls, a bright dome light, and automatic headlamps are included for your additional convenience. Outside you will enjoy the spray in bed-liner with removable tailgate, power heated side-view mirrors that fold away and black bumpers/grill that set the tone for one tough working machine.
The SLT has great looking wheels, fog lamps, chrome bumpers, and has heavy duty front and rear shocks, four-wheel ABS, with stability control for your towing needs.
