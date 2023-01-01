2014 Subaru Forester

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9746938

9746938 Stock #: 147191

147191 VIN: JF2SJHLC8EH466571

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black[Crystal Black Silica]

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 147191

Mileage 183,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.