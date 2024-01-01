Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

145,540 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan

Watch This Vehicle
12031048

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

  1. 12031048
  2. 12031048
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
145,540KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VW2K7AJ6EM355596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray[Platinum Gray Metallic]
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14P866
  • Mileage 145,540 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Park Mazda

Used 2022 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2022 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS 87,390 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Versa SR for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2021 Nissan Versa SR 92,427 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Camry SE for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2021 Toyota Camry SE 82,112 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Park Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

Call Dealer

587-805-XXXX

(click to show)

587-805-0370

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

Contact Seller
2014 Volkswagen Jetta