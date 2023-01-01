Menu
2015 Audi R8

104,600 KM

Details Description Features

Sherwood Motorcars

587-412-2251

V10 Spyder Convertible Quattro | 3 Wheel Sets | Velocity AP Exhuast | Extended Warr

V10 Spyder Convertible Quattro | 3 Wheel Sets | Velocity AP Exhuast | Extended Warr

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-412-2251

Sale

104,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9621793
  • Stock #: SMC0340

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Panther Black Crystal Effect/Black Roof
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 104,600 KM

Vehicle Description

VELOCITY AP AFTERMARKET EXHAUST | 20-INCH ROHANA WHEELS | RE-UPHOLSTERED DIAMOND STITCHED LEATHER INTERIOR | 2 SUMMER SETS & 1 WINTER SET OF TIRES

**No Canadian Luxury Tax**

Vehicle's Packages and Options:

Front License Plate Holder

Crystal Effect Paint

The 2015 Audi R8 Spyder is a luxury sports car with a powerful engine and the convenience of a convertible roof. The exterior of the car is sleek and modern, featuring an angular body design and signature Audi grille. The front bumper is sharp and aggressive, with large air intakes to cool the engine and provide stability at high speeds. The sides of the car are slightly curved, giving it a muscular look, while the rear is low and wide. The 19 inch alloy wheels and sports exhaust system complete the exterior. Inside, the R8 Spyder is designed with luxury and convenience in mind. The cabin is spacious and comfortable, featuring leather upholstery, power-adjustable seats, and a panoramic sunroof. The multi-function steering wheel provides easy access to the car's audio, climate, and navigation systems. The Bang & Olufsen sound system provides exceptional audio quality, and the Bluetooth connectivity ensures easy access to your music library. When it comes to driving, the Audi R8 Spyder is a force to be reckoned with. The 5.2-liter V10 engine produces 540 horsepower and provides an incredibly smooth ride. The 6-speed transmission shifts quickly and smoothly, providing a sporty driving experience. The Quattro all-wheel drive system provides superior handling in all conditions, and the advanced suspension system ensures a comfortable ride. The R8 Spyder is an agile and powerful car that provides an exhilarating driving experience.

This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Sherwood Motorcars

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

