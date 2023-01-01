$97,414+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
587-412-2251
2015 Audi R8
V10 Spyder Convertible Quattro | 3 Wheel Sets | Velocity AP Exhuast | Extended Warr
Location
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
$97,414
- Listing ID: 9621793
- Stock #: SMC0340
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Panther Black Crystal Effect/Black Roof
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 10-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 104,600 KM
Vehicle Description
VELOCITY AP AFTERMARKET EXHAUST | 20-INCH ROHANA WHEELS | RE-UPHOLSTERED DIAMOND STITCHED LEATHER INTERIOR | 2 SUMMER SETS & 1 WINTER SET OF TIRES
**No Canadian Luxury Tax**
Vehicle's Packages and Options:
Front License Plate Holder
Crystal Effect Paint
The 2015 Audi R8 Spyder is a luxury sports car with a powerful engine and the convenience of a convertible roof. The exterior of the car is sleek and modern, featuring an angular body design and signature Audi grille. The front bumper is sharp and aggressive, with large air intakes to cool the engine and provide stability at high speeds. The sides of the car are slightly curved, giving it a muscular look, while the rear is low and wide. The 19 inch alloy wheels and sports exhaust system complete the exterior. Inside, the R8 Spyder is designed with luxury and convenience in mind. The cabin is spacious and comfortable, featuring leather upholstery, power-adjustable seats, and a panoramic sunroof. The multi-function steering wheel provides easy access to the car's audio, climate, and navigation systems. The Bang & Olufsen sound system provides exceptional audio quality, and the Bluetooth connectivity ensures easy access to your music library. When it comes to driving, the Audi R8 Spyder is a force to be reckoned with. The 5.2-liter V10 engine produces 540 horsepower and provides an incredibly smooth ride. The 6-speed transmission shifts quickly and smoothly, providing a sporty driving experience. The Quattro all-wheel drive system provides superior handling in all conditions, and the advanced suspension system ensures a comfortable ride. The R8 Spyder is an agile and powerful car that provides an exhilarating driving experience.
This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.
Vehicle Features
