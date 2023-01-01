2015 Audi R8

Sale $97,414 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 4 , 6 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9621793

9621793 Stock #: SMC0340

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Panther Black Crystal Effect/Black Roof

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 10-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 104,600 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Convertible Soft Top Bluetooth Connection Led Headlights Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.