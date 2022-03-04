Menu
2015 BMW X3

150,747 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

2015 BMW X3

2015 BMW X3

28D AWD

2015 BMW X3

28D AWD

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

  1. 8654548
  2. 8654548
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

150,747KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8654548
  • Stock #: 154709
  • VIN: 5UXWY3C57F0E95674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 154709
  • Mileage 150,747 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

