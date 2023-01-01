$25,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
587-805-0370
2015 Cadillac SRX
Luxury
Location
Park Mazda
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
587-805-0370
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9776824
- Stock #: 157485
- VIN: 3GYFNEE39FS591744
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 157485
- Mileage 74,860 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully Inspected, ALL Work Complete and Included in Price! Low Kilometres. Bluetooth, Remote Start, NAV, Backp Cam, Memory Driver Seat, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bose Premium Sound System, Power Front Seats, Front Seat Lumbar, Panramic Moonroof, Parking Sensors, Blindspot Sensors, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Keyless Remote Entry, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Power Trunk, OnStar Services, Electronic Parking Brake, Leather Upholstery, All Wheel Drive, V6, 6-Speed A/T, Alloy Wheels, Traction Control, Cruise Control, Roof Rails, Auto Halogen Headlights, Rear Window Defrost, A/C, Auto Dual-Zone Climate Control, Electronic CLimate Control, Rear Air Vents, Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, 60/40 Rear Seat Split, AM/FM/XM Radio, CD Player, USB/AUX/12V Input. Text Message Us For More Info at 587-210-8409
This 2015 Cadillac SRX Luxury AWD in Silver Coast Metallic stands out from the crowd with elegance, innovation and versatility. Powered by a Direct Injected 3.6 Liter V6 that produces 308hp connected to a smooth shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive SUV offers near approximately 9.8L/100km on the road, a comfortably smooth ride and the power to tow up to 3,500lbs. Beautiful from every angle, our SRX Luxury has a powerful stance that is enhanced by 18-inch alloy wheels and automatic headlights.
Climb inside the Luxury trim and see that understated luxury abounds with a panoramic sunroof and heated leather seats. Amenities such as remote engine start, automatic climate control, parking sensors, a cargo management system and a power liftgate add to the convenience. With easy to use CUE infotainment and a WiFi Hotspot, you'll appreciate connectivity and personalization features through natural voice recognition and a responsive touch-screen. Crank up the sound on an 8 speaker sound system with a CD player, available satellite/HD radio and enjoy the agility of our fantastic SRX!
The ingenious Cadillac engineers have your safety in mind when implementing such features as a blind-spot warning system, a rear cross-traffic alert system and a rear camera. You deserve the reward of owning this outstanding SRX Crossover. Text Message Us For More Info at 587-210-8409
3rd party listings such as Kijiji, AutoTrader, CarGurus etc. may not correctly reflect our pricing structure. Please refer to Park Mazda dot ca for the most up to date pricing and purchase options.
