74,860 KM

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 157485
  Mileage 74,860 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully Inspected, ALL Work Complete and Included in Price! Low Kilometres. Bluetooth, Remote Start, NAV, Backp Cam, Memory Driver Seat, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bose Premium Sound System, Power Front Seats, Front Seat Lumbar, Panramic Moonroof, Parking Sensors, Blindspot Sensors, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Keyless Remote Entry, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Power Trunk, OnStar Services, Electronic Parking Brake, Leather Upholstery, All Wheel Drive, V6, 6-Speed A/T, Alloy Wheels, Traction Control, Cruise Control, Roof Rails, Auto Halogen Headlights, Rear Window Defrost, A/C, Auto Dual-Zone Climate Control, Electronic CLimate Control, Rear Air Vents, Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, 60/40 Rear Seat Split, AM/FM/XM Radio, CD Player, USB/AUX/12V Input.

This 2015 Cadillac SRX Luxury AWD in Silver Coast Metallic stands out from the crowd with elegance, innovation and versatility. Powered by a Direct Injected 3.6 Liter V6 that produces 308hp connected to a smooth shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive SUV offers near approximately 9.8L/100km on the road, a comfortably smooth ride and the power to tow up to 3,500lbs. Beautiful from every angle, our SRX Luxury has a powerful stance that is enhanced by 18-inch alloy wheels and automatic headlights.

Climb inside the Luxury trim and see that understated luxury abounds with a panoramic sunroof and heated leather seats. Amenities such as remote engine start, automatic climate control, parking sensors, a cargo management system and a power liftgate add to the convenience. With easy to use CUE infotainment and a WiFi Hotspot, you'll appreciate connectivity and personalization features through natural voice recognition and a responsive touch-screen. Crank up the sound on an 8 speaker sound system with a CD player, available satellite/HD radio and enjoy the agility of our fantastic SRX!

The ingenious Cadillac engineers have your safety in mind when implementing such features as a blind-spot warning system, a rear cross-traffic alert system and a rear camera. You deserve the reward of owning this outstanding SRX Crossover.

3rd party listings such as Kijiji, AutoTrader, CarGurus etc. may not correctly reflect our pricing structure. Please refer to Park Mazda dot ca for the most up to date pricing and purchase options.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Onstar
BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Parking Aid
Blind spot sensor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
60/40 Split Bench Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Roof Rails
Halogen Headlights

Windows

Panoramic Roof
MOONROOF

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Trim

Leather upholstery

Comfort

Rear Air Conditioning
Dual Zone Air Conditioning

Convenience

KEYLESS REMOTE
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Electronic Parking Brake

Additional Features

Electronic Climate Control
Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
Driver Heated Seat
Passenger Heated Seat
Passenger Seat Lumbar
Intelligent Access
USB Input
Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
Gasoline
Front Parking Aid
Driver Seat Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

