Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Chevrolet Colorado

113,998 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Chevrolet Colorado

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Colorado

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

  1. 11742150
  2. 11742150
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
113,998KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCGTBE34F1258173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green[Rainforest Green Metallic]
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 159718
  • Mileage 113,998 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Park Mazda

Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 82,413 KM $21,495 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Charger RALLY for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2017 Dodge Charger RALLY 139,576 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda CX-5 for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2019 Mazda CX-5 69,673 KM $27,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Park Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

Call Dealer

587-805-XXXX

(click to show)

587-805-0370

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Colorado